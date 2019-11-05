REVIEW: Shades of Bublé blew the house away!

On Friday, Oct. 25, Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe presented Shades of Bublé – a mega talented trio of guys who brought a high energy, highly entertaining show to stage of The Village Church Fellowship Center. Michael Bublé has written and covered an immense range of music, and these three incredibly talented singers in paying tribute, have transformed each song into something new and vibrant.

The trio was put together by Michael Valentine, who auditioned Broadway singer/dancers to get just the right combination of talent to form what the group is today. Drew Pournell, and Ron De Stefano had to be able to sing and dance at Broadway level, and have good looks and charisma as well. The resulting trio is a world-class act that delighted and entertained from beginning to end.

The show opened with the ever popular Feelin’ Good by Nina Simone, and it was with this amazing combination of perfect singing and smooth, polished choreography that the audience realized they were in for something very special. Next came a medley of Sinatra songs – I’ve Got The World On A String/The Best is Yet to Come/All of Me/Come Fly With Me – again, smooth, sophisticated choreography and stunning harmonies that gave new life to these classic songs.

Each new song brought new thrills, and a lot of fun. The Shades trio invited all to join in the singing at will, a very courageous thing to do, and on Be My Baby an audience member was chosen to join them on stage. She gave them a run for their money with some great dance moves of her own!

This program presented a set list comprised only of songs recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé to honor, without imitating him. Each rendition was performed with incredible sensitivity and the harmonies surprised and delighted. Michael Valentine singing That’s Life was a standout, as was Drew Pournell singing At This Moment – they really brought the house down! You’re Nobody Til Somebody Loves You, involved another audience member, who became the focus of Ron’s attention for the rest of the concert! Hilarious!

There are just too many outstanding songs to name them all – Michael Bublé’s Haven’t Met You Yet, Cry Me A River, and I Did It My Way. Me and Mrs. Jones had our own Diane Miller stepping in as the dance partner on stage. Again, hilarious, and the envy of many audience members. Suffice to say that this concert was outstanding from beginning to end. A world class performance!

CCRSF certainly puts on one of the best shows in town. Each event begins with a party! A wonderful opportunity to connect with the community as attendees enjoy the Northern Trust Wine Bar, and the delicious light supper catered by Whole Foods. And dessert and coffee at intermission – who could ask for more?

Don’t miss the next two concerts, which promise to be just as amazing.

For tickets and information visit the CCRSF website or email info@ccrsf.org. Tickets are also available with credit card or check by mail order, PO Box 2781, RSF 92067.

