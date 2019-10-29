RSF Library hosts ‘Windows to the Past’ author panel

The RSF Library hosted three local authors at an event held Oct. 26 and sponsored by Warwick’s of La Jolla and The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe.

The authors included Susan Meissner, author of The Last Year of the War, Michelle Gable, author of The Summer I Met Jack, and Kate Quinn, author of Ribbons of Scarlett. The three writers participated in a panel discussion on a variety of topics, including how fiction can illuminate history, and where novelists draw lines between fiction and fact.

“Windows to the Past” was moderated by award-winning journalist and author Dean Nelson, Ph.D., a prolific interviewer and popular professor at Point Loma Nazarene University.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

