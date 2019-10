The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation held the annual R. Roger Rowe Halloween Parade and Carnival Oct. 25.The fun included a costume parade, cake decorating contest, pumpkin carving/decorating contest, carnival games, laser tag, bouncy mazes and slides, jailhouse, food trucks, and Rocking DJ Danny who gave away prizes for the best costumes, among other contest winners.

The event was organized and run by volunteers of the RSF Education Foundation. Visit rsfef.org.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com