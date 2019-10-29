1/20
The RSF Insurance staff dressed as characters from Toy Story (Jon Clark)
Alexandra, Ellie, Christianne, and Anna De Koning with Ivy Hauenstein at the Willis Allen popcorn stand (Jon Clark)
Katerina, Sterling, and Amy Sandy stop at Berkshire Hathaway (Jon Clark)
Kim Eastman, Park Moser, Earl Eastman (Jon Clark)
Sabrina Blackwell and Sola Argueta at Willis Allen (Jon Clark)
Taylor and Chloe Lund stopped to see Katie Hawkes and Valerie Sponder-Fedon at Pacific SothebyÕs (Jon Clark)
Karen and Spencer Wheeler, Anatam Kaur, Taj and Arjun Sahota (Jon Clark)
Elana and Elliot Weissman (Jon Clark)
Erica, Sawyer, and Avery Shepherd; Lila Kaffka, Madison Bell, Phan Kaffka (Jon Clark)
Joe and Ethan Szabo, Zach and Rich Clyne (Jon Clark)
The Gustafson and Bills families stopped to get candy from Matt Palmquist at RSF Escrow (Jon Clark)
Tracy Richmond and his granddaughter Ella McMillan (Jon Clark)
Kim Eastman and Park Moser (Jon Clark)
The Batra family stops at RSF Insurance (Jon Clark)
Jake Moore stopped to get candy from Matt Palmquist at RSF Escrow (Jon Clark)
Jeff Hogue, Mariana Moncreiff, and Tucker Hogue stop at Berkshire Hathaway (Jon Clark)
A pumpkin maze on the RSF village green (Jon Clark)
Local residents enjoyed “Halloween in the Village” fun in the Rancho Santa Fe Village Oct. 24. The event included a pumpkin patch, mini corn maze, trick-or-treating along Paseo Delicias at Village businesses and more. The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe also presented its annual Halloween Haunted House Oct. 24-25.
Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com