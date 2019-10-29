Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Halloween in the Village

1/20
The RSF Insurance staff dressed as characters from Toy Story  (Jon Clark)
2/20
Alexandra, Ellie, Christianne, and Anna De Koning with Ivy Hauenstein at the Willis Allen popcorn stand  (Jon Clark)
3/20
Katerina, Sterling, and Amy Sandy stop at Berkshire Hathaway  (Jon Clark)
4/20
Kim Eastman, Park Moser, Earl Eastman  (Jon Clark)
5/20
Sabrina Blackwell and Sola Argueta at Willis Allen  (Jon Clark)
6/20
Taylor and Chloe Lund stopped to see Katie Hawkes and Valerie Sponder-Fedon at Pacific SothebyÕs  (Jon Clark)
7/20
Karen and Spencer Wheeler, Anatam Kaur, Taj and Arjun Sahota  (Jon Clark)
8/20
Elana and Elliot Weissman  (Jon Clark)
9/20
Erica, Sawyer, and Avery Shepherd; Lila Kaffka, Madison Bell, Phan Kaffka  (Jon Clark)
10/20
Joe and Ethan Szabo, Zach and Rich Clyne  (Jon Clark)
11/20
The Gustafson and Bills families stopped to get candy from Matt Palmquist at RSF Escrow  (Jon Clark)
12/20
Tracy Richmond and his granddaughter Ella McMillan  (Jon Clark)
13/20
Kim Eastman and Park Moser  (Jon Clark)
14/20
The Batra family stops at RSF Insurance  (Jon Clark)
15/20
16/20
17/20
Jake Moore stopped to get candy from Matt Palmquist at RSF Escrow  (Jon Clark)
18/20
Jeff Hogue, Mariana Moncreiff, and Tucker Hogue stop at Berkshire Hathaway  (Jon Clark)
19/20
20/20
A pumpkin maze on the RSF village green  (Jon Clark)
Oct. 29, 2019
10:05 AM
Local residents enjoyed “Halloween in the Village” fun in the Rancho Santa Fe Village Oct. 24. The event included a pumpkin patch, mini corn maze, trick-or-treating along Paseo Delicias at Village businesses and more. The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe also presented its annual Halloween Haunted House Oct. 24-25.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

