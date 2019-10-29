Crosby hosts annual Military Appreciation Day

Sixty military service members from all branches and ranks teed off with Crosby Golf Club members at the venue’s annual Military Appreciation Day Oct. 21.

“The Crosby really goes out of its way to make this an enjoyable event for the military,” said Bronson Jacoway, who served as the event’s committee chair.

The day started with an opening ceremony that included a presentation of the colors by the Marine Color Guard from the Marine Corps Recruiting District, followed by the national anthem and some opening remarks.

The club created foursomes with two members of the military personnel and two Crosby members or other guests for a day of golf, which also included a barbecue and special dinner afterward. The top three teams received prizes, and other prizes and hats are given to each service member.

Advertisement

“It’s grown in terms of our focus and the things we do for the military,” said Jacoway, adding that the “patriotic folks” at the Crosby put in a lot of work to accommodate the event each year.

Crosby members and non-military guests provide the funding for the event, which includes hole sponsorships and prizes. Leftover funds were given to Helping Paws, a local nonprofit that helps troops pay any unexpected veterinary bills for their pets.

All of the members of the military also receive special Crosby challenge coins. Challenge coins denote membership to a particular organization, such as the Air Force, Marines or other branch of the military. In social settings, Jacoway said, the coins have a particular purpose: When one member places his or her coin on a table or bar, the others must produce their coins. Anyone who can’t has to buy that round of drinks.

The club’s Military Appreciation Day started 15 years ago as a way for Crosby members to connect with local servicemen and women, “simply out of the goodness of their hearts and appreciation” for the military.

Advertisement

“That was the essence of why we started this program,” Jacoway said.

Peter Shapiro, another member of the event’s Military Appreciation Committee, added that the event serves as a chance for Crosby members to ask the participating military service members questions about their time in uniform.

The other members of this year’s Military Appreciation Committee who put the event together were Jeff Byroads, Andy Barnes, Greg Anton, Paul Lebidine and Judy Hogan.

The Crosby is located at 17102 Bing Crosby Blvd. For more information, visit thecrosbyclub.com.

Photos by McKenzie Images

