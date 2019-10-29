Casa De Amparo Wine Drop-Off Party

Casa De Amparo hosted a Wine Drop-Off Party and fundraiser Sept. 13 in a private home at the home of Jennie and Alfred Aiyeshmerni in Santaluz to collect wine that will be auctioned off at the 21st Annual Crystal Ball Gala to be held Nov. 9 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Established in 1978, Casa de Amparo (Home of Protection) treats and prevents “child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond. The nonprofit organization annually serves over 1,000 Casa Kids, from prenatal to 25 years old, as well as over 950 families, through five integrated programs that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships.” For more information, visit www.casadeamparo.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

