Casa De Amparo Wine Drop-Off Party

Event sponsors Eileen Anderson, Michael Anderson, Neil Anderson (McKenzie Images)
Standing: Casa de Amparo Director of Donor Relations Heather Jenkins, board member/committee member Sharon Stein, Director of Development Katherine M. Karpé, event sponsor Eileen Anderson, committee member Kay Horst. Seated: Committee member/event organizer Gretchen Pagnotta, committee member/host Jennie Alyeshmerni (McKenzie Images)
Debby and Mark Slonim (McKenzie Images)
Host Jennie Alyeshmerni, Jim and Nancy Roherty (McKenzie Images)
Casa de Amparo board members Jerry and Sharon Stein (McKenzie Images)
Alan and event organizer Gretchen Pagnotta (McKenzie Images)
Paula Waxman, Adina Roberts, Patti Gethin, Wendy Smith, Nique Waluk, Maxine Rubin, Linda Johnson (McKenzie Images)
Hosts Jennie and Alfred Alyeshmerni (McKenzie Images)
Mike Step, Lisa Cohen, Debbie Broida, Neal Singer (McKenzie Images)
CM-Casa091319-16.JPG (McKenzie Images)
Mert and Donna Hornbuckle, Kay and Merle Horst (McKenzie Images)
Edward Smith, host Alfred Alyeshmerni, Alan Pagnotta, Richard Mesic, Steve Johnson (McKenzie Images)
Casa De Amparo hosted a Wine Drop-Off Party and fundraiser Sept. 13 in a private home at the home of Jennie and Alfred Aiyeshmerni in Santaluz to collect wine that will be auctioned off at the 21st Annual Crystal Ball Gala to be held Nov. 9 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.
Established in 1978, Casa de Amparo (Home of Protection) treats and prevents “child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond. The nonprofit organization annually serves over 1,000 Casa Kids, from prenatal to 25 years old, as well as over 950 families, through five integrated programs that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships.” For more information, visit www.casadeamparo.org.
