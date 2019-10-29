The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center held its annual “All Fore the Community” Golf Classic Oct. 21 at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. The sold-out tournament raised important funds for the center, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization established in 1972 that provides after-school classes, youth sports leagues, social activities and outreach programs such as KidzKare and Moms & Tots. The Community Center relies on fundraisers, memberships, donations and program fees to fund its operations.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

