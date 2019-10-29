1/13
Mae Rhoten, Michelle Kim, Nicole Mikles, Phan Kaffka, Jamie Kotsay (McKenzie Images)
Robin Wright, Leslie DeGoler, Molly Wohlford, Erica Shepherd (McKenzie Images)
Todd Mikles, Ty Kalklosch, Chris Hill, Jason Hansen (McKenzie Images)
Shannon Sperlinga, Marianne Kail, Rian Kalklosch (McKenzie Images)
Participants enjoy the afterparty (McKenzie Images)
Nate Spoelman, Chris Hill, Yann Phung, Jason Hansen, Ty Kalklosch (McKenzie Images)
Dave Harris, Brenda Weissman, Mark Wernig, Chad Morse (McKenzie Images)
Craig Bramlett, Tony and Linda Durket, John Alper (McKenzie Images)
Ryan McGovern, Alex Howell, Scott Finkbeiner, Trey Hilberg (McKenzie Images)
Standing: Daniel Schroeder, Rob Bartolo. Seated: Alonso Amaya, Sean Barry, Connor Barry, Doug Forsyth (McKenzie Images)
Daniel Riley, Coleman Meadows, Melissa Minger, Brit Swanson (McKenzie Images)
Myles Harper, Jack Raub (McKenzie Images)
Jason Barry, Connor Barry, Sean Barry (McKenzie Images)
The Rancho Santa Fe Community Center held its annual “All Fore the Community” Golf Classic Oct. 21 at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club. The sold-out tournament raised important funds for the center, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization established in 1972 that provides after-school classes, youth sports leagues, social activities and outreach programs such as KidzKare and Moms & Tots. The Community Center relies on fundraisers, memberships, donations and program fees to fund its operations.
