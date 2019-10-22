Vision of Children committee holds ‘A Night for Sight’ planning event

For almost three decades, The Vision of Children Foundation has been a driving force in the worldwide quest to find a cure for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness, while supporting visually impaired children and their families. The Vision of Children event planning committee gathered for a fun evening Oct. 17 at the Rancho Santa Fe home of Ginger and David Levy to finalize details for the upcoming fundraiser, A Night for Sight. The event will feature entertainment legends The Temptations, as well as a delicious 3-course dinner, silent auction cocktail reception, live auction and other entertainment. Come together to support a worthy cause on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar. www.visionofchildren.org

