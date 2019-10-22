Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Vision of Children committee holds ‘A Night for Sight’ planning event

Front row: Jacki Johnson, Ginger Levy, Maria Delgado, Ellie Cunningham, Vivian Hardage, Marian Benassi, Rosalie Gerevas, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph. Middle row: Jamie Carr, Lola Green, Donna Vance, Sherrie Napierskie, Lori Simon. Back row: Peggy Graf, Jana Peck Stoiber, Rhonda Wilson, Carol Sciotto, Karolyn Dorsee  (Jon Clark)
Lori Simon, host Ginger Levy, Carol Sciotto  (Jon Clark)
Maria Delgado, Marian Benassi, Ellie Cunningham  (Jon Clark)
Vivian Hardage (founder), Jana Peck Stoiber, and Tamara Lafarga-Joseph are some of the co-chairs of the event  (Jon Clark)
Peggy Graf, Rosalie Gerevas  (Jon Clark)
Vivian Hardage (founder), Marian Benassi  (Jon Clark)
Oct. 22, 2019
10:35 AM
For almost three decades, The Vision of Children Foundation has been a driving force in the worldwide quest to find a cure for genetic vision disorders and childhood blindness, while supporting visually impaired children and their families. The Vision of Children event planning committee gathered for a fun evening Oct. 17 at the Rancho Santa Fe home of Ginger and David Levy to finalize details for the upcoming fundraiser, A Night for Sight. The event will feature entertainment legends The Temptations, as well as a delicious 3-course dinner, silent auction cocktail reception, live auction and other entertainment. Come together to support a worthy cause on Saturday, Nov. 10 at the San Diego Marriott Del Mar. www.visionofchildren.org

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

