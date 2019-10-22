DreamKeepers ‘Fall Flavors and Friends!’

DreamKeepers Project Inc. held its 15th annual Membership Appreciation Event “Fall Flavors and Friends! A Morning of Coffee, Sweets and Good Friends” Oct. 14 at the Ranglas home in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event featured an exclusive cooking demonstration by Chef Gaetano Cicciotti, chef-owner of Cocina del Rancho in RSF’s Del Rayo Village and Cicciotti’s Trattoria Italiana restuarants in Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Carlsbad Village. The fundraiser also included shopping with merchandise from favorite vendors.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the Family Recover Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. The FRC treats the needs of families through residential and outpatient treatment and continuing care. Their goals are to improve the well being of children while promoting family unification, and to assist families to achieve economic and social self-sufficiency. Visit dreamkeepersproject.org

