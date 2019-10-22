Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
DreamKeepers ‘Fall Flavors and Friends!’

DreamKeepers Project Inc. board member Kaitlin Tate, Jolynn Shapiro, Maureen Billington, Pam Heater, Peggy Korody  (McKenzie Images)
Donna Vance, Parvin Javanmardi, Geesoo Javanmardi  (McKenzie Images)
Phyllis and Mick Meagher  (McKenzie Images)
Host Jeannie Ranglas, board member Alexis Ranglas-Behseta and Romin Behseta  (McKenzie Images)
Mattar Randazzo, Bertella Roberts, Avril Hibberd, Estee Gabbay, Karen Sullivan  (McKenzie Images)
Mattar Randazzo, Zeze Shaghaghi, Parisa Khatibi, Roya Parviz of www.satori-designs.com, Terese McMullen  (McKenzie Images)
Vice President Pat Gregory, board member Alexis Ranglas-Behseta, board member Mary Ashley Chenoweth, President Sandi Chenoweth, Secretary Debbie Weiner, board member Kaitlin Tate  (McKenzie Images)
Bertella Roberts, Judy Belka  (McKenzie Images)
Leigh Konkle, Pat Konkle, Kate Stephenson, Grace of www.TheLadyMingCollection.com  (McKenzie Images)
Terese McMullen, board member Mary Ashley Chenoweth, Melissa Greenway, President Sandi Chenoweth  (McKenzie Images)
Vivian Hardage, Kathy Stumm, Robin Singer, Teri Summerhays   (McKenzie Images)
Oct. 22, 2019
10:41 AM
DreamKeepers Project Inc. held its 15th annual Membership Appreciation Event “Fall Flavors and Friends! A Morning of Coffee, Sweets and Good Friends” Oct. 14 at the Ranglas home in Rancho Santa Fe.

The event featured an exclusive cooking demonstration by Chef Gaetano Cicciotti, chef-owner of Cocina del Rancho in RSF’s Del Rayo Village and Cicciotti’s Trattoria Italiana restuarants in Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Carlsbad Village. The fundraiser also included shopping with merchandise from favorite vendors.

DreamKeepers Project Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports the Family Recover Center in Oceanside, which assists women in breaking the cycle of substance abuse. The FRC treats the needs of families through residential and outpatient treatment and continuing care. Their goals are to improve the well being of children while promoting family unification, and to assist families to achieve economic and social self-sufficiency. Visit dreamkeepersproject.org

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

