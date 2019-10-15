RSF Golf Club hosts annual Breast Cancer Golf Tournament

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Golf Club wheld its annual Breast Cancer Golf Tournament on Oct. 8. The tournament raises money for Play for P.I.N.K to speed advances in prevention, detection, treatment and survivorship. This year’s Honorary Chairperson was Sharon Considine who has served as either the chair or key member of the Tournament Steering Committee for more than a decade.

The event also included an after- party which featured Flowers Vineyard Wines, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and live auction.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com

