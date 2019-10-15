Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Event co-chairs: Tamara LaFarga-Joseph, Dr. Sean and Marjan Daneshmand (co-founders), MJ Wittman, David Smotrich  (Jon Clark)
Rocio Flynn, Atoosa Styc, Dr. Brian Reagan, Abeer Hage, May Zawaideh  (Jon Clark)
MJ Wittman welcomes guests to the event  (Jon Clark)
Stephanie and Mario Caballero  (Jon Clark)
Erin Bulcao, Christian Potter  (Jon Clark)
James Shuck, Rhonda Peters, Ken Riis  (Jon Clark)
Melinda Shough, Nadine Barber, Rhonda Peters, Marjan Daneshmand  (Jon Clark)
Natalie Daneshmand, Marjan Daneshmand, Felipe Kleinstiver  (Jon Clark)
Atoosa Styc, Dr. Brian Reagan, Tina Ziainia  (Jon Clark)
Tamara LaFarga-Joseph, Kayla Crecion, Venice Wittman  (Jon Clark)
Walter and Lola Green  (Jon Clark)
The purchase of a Swarovski crystal clutch supports Miracle Babies  (Jon Clark)
Members of Grey Romande prepare to entertain at the gathering  (Jon Clark)
Ben and Lisa Arnold, Daniel Connor, Susanne Rohrbaugh  (Jon Clark)
Rebecca and Anthony Burman  (Jon Clark)
Esther Rodriguez, Lola Green  (Jon Clark)
Mary Lyman, Mike Keefe  (Jon Clark)
Walter and Lola Green  (Jon Clark)
Oct. 15, 2019
10:50 AM
The “Miracle Babies Gala VIP Reception” took place Oct. 7 at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa. The event was a pre-gala celebration for the 10th annual Miracle Babies gala, this year themed “A Night in Venice,” which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The annual gala will bring together more than 350 prominent business, social and philanthropic leaders to raise financial support for families with critically ill newborns and their families throughout San Diego County. The evening will include dinner, entertainment by Jacqueline Foster’s SHOWDANCE, and a live auction.

For tickets and more information, visit www.miraclebabiesgala.org

Photos by Jon Clark Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

