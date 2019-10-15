The “Miracle Babies Gala VIP Reception” took place Oct. 7 at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa. The event was a pre-gala celebration for the 10th annual Miracle Babies gala, this year themed “A Night in Venice,” which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The annual gala will bring together more than 350 prominent business, social and philanthropic leaders to raise financial support for families with critically ill newborns and their families throughout San Diego County. The evening will include dinner, entertainment by Jacqueline Foster’s SHOWDANCE, and a live auction.

For tickets and more information, visit www.miraclebabiesgala.org

