Beach & Country Guild’s 50th Dia del Sol

1/15
Cheryl Naumann, Tricia O’Brien, Alexa Jacobs, Michelle McCambbell (Vincent Andrunas)
2/15
Sophia Alsadek, Tatiana Novick, Pamela Gardner, Carrie Woodland, Jamile Palizban (Vincent Andrunas)
3/15
Denise Necoechea. Madison Miller, Cathy Miller (silent auction co-chair) (Vincent Andrunas)
4/15
Dana Alkasmi, Judith Adler, Reilly Buckenham (Vincent Andrunas)
5/15
Dana Stein, Joanie Dorf, Cele Huntzinger (Vincent Andrunas)
6/15
Deanna Murphy (B&C Guild immediate past president), Clint Bell (auctioneer), Diane DeMarino (B&C Guild treasurer) (Vincent Andrunas)
7/15
Kari Benirschke, Rolf and Mary Benirschke (he’s guest speaker) (Vincent Andrunas)
8/15
Jingle Eichler, Roy Braaksma, Cherie Provenzano (Vincent Andrunas)
9/15
Kendra Gibilisco, Laurie Jabbar, Lisa Allen (Vincent Andrunas)
10/15
Kristin Baldi (B&C Guild VP), Kimberly Hunt (emcee), Bobbi Giglio (Vincent Andrunas)
11/15
Tammy Ezzet, Shannon Snyder, Rachell Sigan (Vincent Andrunas)
12/15
Helen Ghio, Lauren Phinney, Meg O’Hearn (Vincent Andrunas)
13/15
Lynne Wheeler, Kristina Cowling (Dia del Sol co-chair), Ovie Cowling, Bonnie Bernstein (B&C Guild secretary) (Vincent Andrunas)
14/15
Kristi Pieper, David Mulvaney, Lisa Sullivan (B&C Guild PR chair) (Vincent Andrunas)
15/15
Ilene Lamb (B&C Guild president), Cathy Miller (silent auction co-chair), Laura Kelleher (Dia del Sol co-chair), Judith Judy (live auction chair), Nancy Sappington (Dia del Sol chair) (Vincent Andrunas)
The Beach & Country Guild’s 50th annual Dia del Sol “Hearts of Gold” event was held Oct. 8 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event benefits United Cerebral Palsy in San Diego and the programs, facilities, and services it provides its consumers.
Philanthropist, award winner and former NFL player Rolf Benirschke served as the guest speaker of the event, which also featured a gourmet lunch, designer fashion show, silent/live auction and more. Kimberly Hunt returned as the fundraiser’s Mistress of Ceremonies. Visit www.beachandcountry.org.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net