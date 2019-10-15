Beach & Country Guild’s 50th Dia del Sol

The Beach & Country Guild’s 50th annual Dia del Sol “Hearts of Gold” event was held Oct. 8 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event benefits United Cerebral Palsy in San Diego and the programs, facilities, and services it provides its consumers.

Philanthropist, award winner and former NFL player Rolf Benirschke served as the guest speaker of the event, which also featured a gourmet lunch, designer fashion show, silent/live auction and more. Kimberly Hunt returned as the fundraiser’s Mistress of Ceremonies. Visit www.beachandcountry.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net