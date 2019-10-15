14th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez fundraising Pro-Am Sponsor Party

The 14th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez (SES) fundraising Pro-Am took place Oct. 12 at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa. Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the children enrolled in the SES Tennis Center located in Tecate, Mexico (a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization), which provides access to tennis lessons, free tennis equipment and cross border tournament transportation while also supporting the efforts of the Empty Cradle, a San Diego nonprofit organization that helps parents cope with the loss of an infant before, during or after birth. (emptycradle.org).

Photos on this page were taken at a Sponsor Party held on the evening of Oct. 11 at the Fairbanks Community Clubhouse. The Sponsor Party included a buffet dinner, beverages, coffee bar and entertainment by musician Andrew Fakhouri.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

