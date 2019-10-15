Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
14th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez fundraising Pro-Am Sponsor Party

SES Founder Eduardo Sanchez (far left) with 2019 SES Tennis Tournament participants  (McKenzie Images)
Jonathan Aukerman, Daniela Aukerman, Juan Aukerman, Daphne Aukerman, Kian Sanchez  (McKenzie Images)
Jill and Mike Duoto  (McKenzie Images)
Jenny Douglas, Sarena Talbert  (McKenzie Images)
Doug Failla, Amanda Fink, Spencer Moore  (McKenzie Images)
Patrick Dugan, Louise Kermode, Dirk Dugan  (McKenzie Images)
Karla Swatek Davidson, Sarah Sleeper  (McKenzie Images)
Devon Clifton, Siana Sanchez, Sasha Polishchuk  (McKenzie Images)
Paige DeCino, Amelia Sanchez, Sue Neptune  (McKenzie Images)
Suki and Jose Luis Sanchez  (McKenzie Images)
Sarah Cox, Julianne, John Cox  (McKenzie Images)
Dominic and Amy Repetti, with Angelina, Gianna, and Luca  (McKenzie Images)
Salomon and Delia Sanchez, Sofia and James Aukerman  (McKenzie Images)
Siana Sanchez, SES Founder Eduardo Sanchez, Amelia Sanchez, Kian Sanchez  (McKenzie Images)
Oct. 15, 2019
10:52 AM
The 14th Annual Sean Eduardo Sanchez (SES) fundraising Pro-Am took place Oct. 12 at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa. Proceeds from the two-day event will benefit the children enrolled in the SES Tennis Center located in Tecate, Mexico (a California-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization), which provides access to tennis lessons, free tennis equipment and cross border tournament transportation while also supporting the efforts of the Empty Cradle, a San Diego nonprofit organization that helps parents cope with the loss of an infant before, during or after birth. (emptycradle.org).

Photos on this page were taken at a Sponsor Party held on the evening of Oct. 11 at the Fairbanks Community Clubhouse. The Sponsor Party included a buffet dinner, beverages, coffee bar and entertainment by musician Andrew Fakhouri.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com

