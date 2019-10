Hundreds of people enjoyed a special afternoon at the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club’s 7th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe held Oct. 6 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

Participants at the event had an opportunity to stroll around the historic grounds of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe while sampling fine wines and beverages from the Rancho Santa Fe area. In addition, local restaurants offered a taste sampling of their best dishes and desserts.

Photos by Jon Clark