Parkinson’s Association San Diego held its “Knock Parkinson’s Out of the Park” Sunset Soiree Oct. 5 at the Del Mar Plaza. Former baseball two-time World Series Champion Kirk Gibson was the event’s guest speaker. Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015 and founded Kirk Gibson’s Foundation for Parkinson’s .

The evening also included a live auction, silent auction, and live music by Grammy-nominated performer Lester Abrams. The Sunset Soiree was hosted by Carlo Cecchetto, anchor for CBS News Channel 8. For more information, visit Parkinsonsassociation.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net and rsfreview.com

