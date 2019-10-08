Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Photo Galleries

‘Knock Parkinson’s Out of the Park’ Sunset Soiree

John and Sarah Boyer, honoree Sherrie Gould, Vanessa and Jesse Rodrigues, Cortney Golub, Annie Boyer   (McKenzie Images)
Dan Outcalt, Yvonne Amrine  (McKenzie Images)
Brian and Kori Murphy, Jennefer and Patrick Collins  (McKenzie Images)
Sharon and honoree Pat McDonnell  (McKenzie Images)
Debbie Jordan, Max Adona, Mary DuBois, Nancy Floodberg, Kagen Yates  (McKenzie Images)
Lannie Allee, Koree and Chip VonBurg, Big Wave Dave  (McKenzie Images)
Gloriane and Richard Letterman, Candace and Bob Fagan  (McKenzie Images)
Parkinson’s Association Executive Director Chris Buscher, board member Steve Blostin, baseball great and 2X World Series Champion Kirk Gibson, CBS News Channel 8 anchor Carlo Cecchetto  (McKenzie Images)
Lizbeth and Robert Dmytryk  (McKenzie Images)
Representing sponsor www.USWorldMeds.com are Caroline and Peter Ignacio, Angela and Adam Wlodarz   (McKenzie Images)
Ashley Castillo, Dr. Jill-Ellen Mauser  (McKenzie Images)
Jonathan and Laura Overbey, Jonathan and Kristin Zeko, Denise Sander, Jim Fairweather   (McKenzie Images)
Charlie Addi, Eileen and Larry Letts, Lori and Bill Schnetz  (McKenzie Images)
Steve Reiter, Linda and Rick Ankrom, Elizabeth Wilson-Manahan, Parkinson’s Association of San Diego board member/North County Support Group President Paul Dawson  (McKenzie Images)
The Tremble Clefs San Diego entertained  (McKenzie Images)
Oct. 8, 2019
11:06 AM
Parkinson’s Association San Diego held its “Knock Parkinson’s Out of the Park” Sunset Soiree Oct. 5 at the Del Mar Plaza. Former baseball two-time World Series Champion Kirk Gibson was the event’s guest speaker. Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015 and founded Kirk Gibson’s Foundation for Parkinson’s .

The evening also included a live auction, silent auction, and live music by Grammy-nominated performer Lester Abrams. The Sunset Soiree was hosted by Carlo Cecchetto, anchor for CBS News Channel 8. For more information, visit Parkinsonsassociation.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: delmartimes.net and rsfreview.com

