“Bill’s Angels Season Kickoff” took place Oct. 1 at the RSF home of Julie Klaus. The event is the kickoff of the 2019 Padres Pedal the Cause Bill’s Angels Team. Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (and a team member), shared her cancer story at the event alongside her care team from UCSD, Drs. Anne Wallace and Rebecca Shatsky. The event also included a pop-up shop by jewelry designer Zofia Day.

Padres Pedal the Cause is “a community of cancer fighters including survivors, families, children, doctors and researchers who participate in a one-day cycling, running, and stationary bike event at Petco Park to raise funds for local cancer research.” This year’s Padres Pedal the Cause will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

For more information on the event, visit www.mygopedal.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

