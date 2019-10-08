Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Bill’s Angels Season Kickoff

Bills Angels captains Amy Koman, Host Julie Tafel Klaus, Ommid Asbaghi, Denise Hawkinson  (McKenzie Images)
Heather Reynolds, Deb Sims  (McKenzie Images)
Lauren Wilkinson, Lisa Amorillo, Dona, King, Jayme Amorillo  (McKenzie Images)
Lisa Posard, Sally Hood, Meredith Priestley  (McKenzie Images)
Jennifer McClellan, Tonya Masino  (McKenzie Images)
Sally Welly, Jody Burke  (McKenzie Images)
Denise Cavanagh, Sally Fleck, Kim Reed, Nicky Taylor  (McKenzie Images)
Laura Glatthorn, Patty Brutten  (McKenzie Images)
Bills Angels captains Ommid Asbaghi, Host Julie Tafel Klaus, Amy Koman, Denise Hawkinson  (McKenzie Images)
CasaDragones.com (co-hosting the event) representative Vanessa K. Miller, Chris Spears, Sheiva Brunst   (McKenzie Images)
Host Julie Tafel Klaus, guest speaker Saundra Pelletier CEO of Evofem Biosciences, Amy Koman, Ommid Asbaghi, Genta Luddy  (McKenzie Images)
Dr. Joan Kaestner, Elizabeth MacLeod, Connie Pittard, Shelby Strong  (McKenzie Images)
Padres Pedal the Cause (GoPedal.org) Development Associate Shannon Hearne, Development Manager Megan Waddell, Executive Director Anne Marbarger  (McKenzie Images)
Michelle Dastyck, Michelle Manuskhani  (McKenzie Images)
Oct. 8, 2019
11:10 AM
“Bill’s Angels Season Kickoff” took place Oct. 1 at the RSF home of Julie Klaus. The event is the kickoff of the 2019 Padres Pedal the Cause Bill’s Angels Team. Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (and a team member), shared her cancer story at the event alongside her care team from UCSD, Drs. Anne Wallace and Rebecca Shatsky. The event also included a pop-up shop by jewelry designer Zofia Day.

Padres Pedal the Cause is “a community of cancer fighters including survivors, families, children, doctors and researchers who participate in a one-day cycling, running, and stationary bike event at Petco Park to raise funds for local cancer research.” This year’s Padres Pedal the Cause will be held Saturday, Nov. 16 at Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

For more information on the event, visit www.mygopedal.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images Online: rsfreview.com and delmartimes.net

