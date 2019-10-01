The San Diego Humane Society’s “Wine Retriever” party took place Sept. 11 at the Solana Beach home of Chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille. The event served as the Humane Society Fur Ball’s premiere wine auction. The 33rd Annual black-tie Fur Ball will be held Oct. 5 and is a “dog-friendly evening” that includes a cocktail reception, live and silent auctions, an exquisite vegetarian meal prepared by Strauss and an after-party with music by Haute Chile. For more information, visit www.sdhumane.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

