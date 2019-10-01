RSF’s Bertrand Hug receives 2019 CFF Grand Chef Throwdown Icon Award

RSF’s Mille Fleurs owner Bertrand Hug was recently honored by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of San Diego with its 2019 CFF Grand Chef Throwdown Icon Award. The award was presented at the annual Grand Chef Throwdown, a friendly culinary competition of 30-plus San Diego and Baja chefs and a seaside soiree hosted at the Hotel Del Coronado on Sept. 13. The Grand Chef Throwdown benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The award was created to honor a San Diego community member who has “exemplified integrity and a dedication to excellence.” Hug is also the owner of Mister A’s in San Diego.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas