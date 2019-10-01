Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
RSF Education Foundation ‘Newcomers’ Night Out’

Nelly Hope-Bell, Megan Loh, superintendent Donna Tripi, Dulcy Matthies, Hazel Bentinck  (Jon Clark)
Ithaar Derweesh, Jane Truitt, Anne Truitt, Megan Loh  (Jon Clark)
Edna Lash, Sara Bennett, Ryan Lash, Todd Bennett  (Jon Clark)
Karen Wheeler, Raquel Chaitas, Rose and Jason Harkins  (Jon Clark)
Nelly Hope-Bell, Jee Manghani  (Jon Clark)
Katrina Stainton, Stacy Pennington, Cheryl Salmen  (Jon Clark)
Tom Vieira, Kate Butler  (Jon Clark)
Principal John Galipault with hosts Kyri and Marc Van Hoose  (Jon Clark)
Hazel Bentinck, Kali and Paul Kim  (Jon Clark)
Katrina Stainton, Stacy Pennington, Cheryl Salmen  (Jon Clark)
Greg and Krista Young  (Jon Clark)
John and Michelle Tree  (Jon Clark)
Bob Willingham, Greg Young  (Jon Clark)
Nadelle Kijewski, Edna Lash  (Jon Clark)
John and Michelle Tree  (Jon Clark)
Alexis Willingham, Caspar Bentinck  (Jon Clark)
Oct. 1, 2019
3:20 PM
Sponsored by the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation, the annual Newcomers’ Night Out event Sept. 28 welcomed new parents of R. Roger Rowe students to the school community. The evening was hosted by Marc and Kyri Van Hoose at their home in Rancho Santa Fe. The RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The RSF Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the Education Foundation, call (858) 756-1141, ext. 208 or contact admin@rsfef.org

Photos by Jon Clark

