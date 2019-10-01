RSF Education Foundation ‘Newcomers’ Night Out’

Sponsored by the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation, the annual Newcomers’ Night Out event Sept. 28 welcomed new parents of R. Roger Rowe students to the school community. The evening was hosted by Marc and Kyri Van Hoose at their home in Rancho Santa Fe. The RSF Education Foundation annual fundraising provides approximately 10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The RSF Education Foundation annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the Education Foundation, call (858) 756-1141, ext. 208 or contact admin@rsfef.org

Photos by Jon Clark

