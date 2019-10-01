The Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s Celebration of Second Chances took place Sept. 28 at Cape Rey Resort in Carlsbad. The theme of the event was “Sapphire Night: Where the Animals Shine.” Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy an ocean view, cocktails, coastal cuisine and entertainment. The Celebration supports the RCHS programs for people and animals. For more information visit www.sdpets.org.

Photos by Mckenzie Images

