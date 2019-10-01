Old Globe supporters gathered Sept. 21 at The Old Globe’s Copley Plaza for the 2019 Old Globe Gala, “Where Black Tie Meets Tie-Dye.” The event was held in support of the theatre’s arts engagement and artistic programs.

The event theme echoed that of early ‘70s and the Globe world premiere of the new musical Almost Famous, by San Diego native and Oscar winner Cameron Crowe, which is currently running through Oct. 27 at The Old Globe. Visit www.theoldglobe.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

