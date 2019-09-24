Wayne Foster parties on at musical 85th birthday

Friends and family members gathered at the La Jolla estate of Elizabeth Davidson on Aug. 15 to sing “Happy Birthday” to entertainer Wayne Foster, who was marking his 85th year. The party doubled as a benefit for the Wayne Foster Foundation for the Success of the Blind and a celebration of his 68 years of marriage to his wife, Marin.

Wayne Foster Entertainment is a group of musicians and performers who provide custom “shows” for special occasions. Despite being blind nearly his entire life, Foster — a pianist, musician, performer and composer — has created a sought-after entertainment company with the support of his family. The entertainers headline at most of the major fundraisers in the San Diego community — including the Las Patronas’ Jewel Balls.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas