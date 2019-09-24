Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Wayne Foster parties on at musical 85th birthday

Wayne Foster’s orchestra performing, with Wayne himself at the piano  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jacqueline Foster, Nancy Foster, Bonnie Foster, Susie Foster, Wayne and Marin Foster  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jake Senn, Gabriel Hunter Senn, Nicole Jon Sievers, Ben Jamin Sievers, Eric Sievers  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dee and Art Bauer, Cindy and Tom Goodman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Noble, Barbara Tobler, Michael Solomon, Tara Hoffman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Naithen Schirmer, Christina Kalberg, Casey Davis  (Vincent Andrunas)
Laurel McCrink, Elizabeth Davidson (host), Sherry Ahern, Lisa Fisher  (Vincent Andrunas)
Leigh Stone, Susie Foster, Teresa Castiglione  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephen and Carol Cross, Rick Wildman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sep. 24, 2019
12:45 PM
Friends and family members gathered at the La Jolla estate of Elizabeth Davidson on Aug. 15 to sing “Happy Birthday” to entertainer Wayne Foster, who was marking his 85th year. The party doubled as a benefit for the Wayne Foster Foundation for the Success of the Blind and a celebration of his 68 years of marriage to his wife, Marin.

Wayne Foster Entertainment is a group of musicians and performers who provide custom “shows” for special occasions. Despite being blind nearly his entire life, Foster — a pianist, musician, performer and composer — has created a sought-after entertainment company with the support of his family. The entertainers headline at most of the major fundraisers in the San Diego community — including the Las Patronas’ Jewel Balls.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

