RSF Women’s Fund hosts author ‘Meet & Greet’

1/10
Cynthia Hudson, Nicole Smith, Gail Kendall, Deb Sims, Candace Humber, incoming Grants Chair Mara Buccholz, Past Advisory Chair Robyn Hudgens  (McKenzie Images)
2/10
Host Sophia Alsadek, co-author Dr. Steffanie Strathdee, co-author Thomas Patterson, Courtney LeBeau  (McKenzie Images)
3/10
Members in attendance  (McKenzie Images)
4/10
Hosts Sophia and Louay Alsadek  (McKenzie Images)
5/10
Mary Consalvi, Advisory Chair Candise Holmlund  (McKenzie Images)
6/10
Ann Rible, Judy Oliphant, Past Advisory Chair Robyn Hudgens, Jackie Rosetta, Allison Williams  (McKenzie Images)
7/10
Connie Pittard, Carlie Berke, Julie Tafel Klaus, Marilyn Fletcher, Carol Cutting  (McKenzie Images)
8/10
Bonnie Platt, Nancy Selander, Franci Free, Financial Co-Advisor Kate Williams  (McKenzie Images)
9/10
Kathy Sage, Bryn Emkjer, Judy Rowles  (McKenzie Images)
10/10
Carrie Woodland, Advisory Committee member-at-large Mary Ann Smith  (McKenzie Images)
Sep. 24, 2019
12:31 PM
The RSF Women’s Fund presented a “Meet & Greet with author Dr. Steffanie Strathdee” Sept. 18 at the RSF home of Sophia Alsadek.

The presentation discussed Strathdee’s book “The Perfect Predator,” a scientist’s race to save her husband from a deadly superbug. Strathdee’s husband also attended the event to help tell his story.

For more on the RSF Women’s Fund, visit www.rsfwomensfund.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images

