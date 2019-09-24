RSF Women’s Fund hosts author ‘Meet & Greet’

The RSF Women’s Fund presented a “Meet & Greet with author Dr. Steffanie Strathdee” Sept. 18 at the RSF home of Sophia Alsadek.

The presentation discussed Strathdee’s book “The Perfect Predator,” a scientist’s race to save her husband from a deadly superbug. Strathdee’s husband also attended the event to help tell his story.

For more on the RSF Women’s Fund, visit www.rsfwomensfund.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images