RSF Library hosts author Amy Waldman

RSF Library Guild members and guests (McKenzie Images)
NCL volunteers Beth Taich, Ann Ortel (McKenzie Images)
Bibba Winn, Emily Bagnall, Nancy Lawton, Pat Stein (McKenzie Images)
Wendy Johnson of Rancho Santa Fe Library Guild special events, board President Mary Siegrist (McKenzie Images)
RSF Library Guild Executive Director Sara Shafer, author Amy Waldman, Susan Appleby (McKenzie Images)
Carla Worthy-Skinner, Karen O’Sullivan, Rosemarie Carr (McKenzie Images)
Jean Shekhter, Kathy Henry (McKenzie Images)
Board Secretary Kathy Stumm, board member Nancy Miller (McKenzie Images)
Amy Waldman, former New York Times reporter and bestselling author of The Submission, spoke at the RSF Library Sept. 11. Waldman talked about her latest book, A Door in the Earth, a story about the journey of a young Afghan-American woman trapped between her ideals and the complicated truth. The event included a luncheon.
Photos by McKenzie Images