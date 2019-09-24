Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
RSF Education Foundation Community Partners Reception

Kathy Reese, Jerome Strack, Lea Park, Edna Lash  (Jon Clark)
Emily Christensen, Jennifer Jensen, Dr. Lisa Wass, Don McVay  (Jon Clark)
Rachel Still, Erin Weidner  (Jon Clark)
John Vreeburg, Kate Butler  (Jon Clark)
Donna Tripi, Jason Mubarak  (Jon Clark)
Jose Jimenez, Ryan Lash  (Jon Clark)
Donna Tripi, Jason Mubarak  (Jon Clark)
Sep. 24, 2019
12:20 PM
The RSF Education Foundation hosted its annual Community Partners Reception at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe Sept. 19. The event was an opportunity for local businesses to network and meet others. The event was underwritten by The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, one of the Foundation’s community partners.
Photos by Jon Clark

