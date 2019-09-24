RSF Community Center Moms & Tots Open House

The RSF Community Center held its “Moms & Tots Open House” Sept. 17. Moms & Tots is a weekly networking group for local mothers and their children ages newborn to 4. The Open House kicked off another active year of weekly play dates and social activities that foster friendships among Rancho Santa Fe families. The Moms and Tots program is included free with a Community Center family membership. To find out more call 858-756-2461 or visit www.RSFCC.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images

