RSF Community Center Moms & Tots Open House

The Moms and Tots group (McKenzie Images)
Moms and Tots co-chair Catherine Gruen, with Cameron and Katelyn (McKenzie Images)
Moms and Tots co-chair Hailey Francis with Morgan and Blake (McKenzie Images)
Moms and Tots co-chair Megan Faulkner with Thomas (McKenzie Images)
Brittney Matzinger with Wylder, Nicole Gleeson with Ryder (McKenzie Images)
Cinderella with Sienna (McKenzie Images)
Nanny Corinna with Scout (McKenzie Images)
Nicole Francis with Luke, Jackie Purdy with Charlotte (McKenzie Images)
Alison Russell with Madeline and Willa, Cinderella (McKenzie Images)
Alexa Gentilucci with Luca, Ali Landon with Max (McKenzie Images)
The RSF Community Center held its “Moms & Tots Open House” Sept. 17. Moms & Tots is a weekly networking group for local mothers and their children ages newborn to 4. The Open House kicked off another active year of weekly play dates and social activities that foster friendships among Rancho Santa Fe families. The Moms and Tots program is included free with a Community Center family membership. To find out more call 858-756-2461 or visit www.RSFCC.org.
Photos by McKenzie Images