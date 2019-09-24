Immunotherapy Foundation’s Rock & Roll Avalanche returned Sept. 21 with rock & roll icon Billy Idol. The evening to “Rock out for Cancer Research” took place at the Music Box in San Diego.

Immunotherapy Foundation (IF) is a San Diego-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to eradicate HPV-related cancers.

In 2014, Rancho Santa Fe residents Ralph and Fernanda Whitworth began funding promising cancer immunotherapy research programs in partnership with UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center and the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, following the recurrence of Ralph’s HPV-driven oral cancer. Determined to advance better therapies for patients, they formed IF in 2015 to expand their efforts and include the greater San Diego community. In September 2016, Ralph lost his battle with cancer, but Fernanda continues to lead IF and grow the impact of the work that she and Ralph initiated. In 2018, the organization expanded its mission to include cancer prevention and advocacy for the HPV vaccine. IF seeks to resource research and educational programs with promise for scalable impact. Learn more at www.theimmunotherapyfoundation.org.

Photos by Jon Clark