1/10
Leslie Stephenson, June Chocheles, Dani Knapp (Jon Clark)
2/10
Live music and dancing from Encore Event Entertainment at the Dance for Diabetes (Jon Clark)
3/10
Guests take to the dance floor with entertainers from Encore Event Entertainment (Jon Clark)
4/10
Guests take to the dance floor with entertainers from Encore Event Entertainment (Jon Clark)
5/10
Guests view the silent auction items at the Dance for Diabetes (Jon Clark)
6/10
Julia Carr, Coleen Lassegard (Jon Clark)
7/10
Jeff Robin, Cecelia Post (Jon Clark)
8/10
Stacey Bonham, Sue Schilling, Lisa Parnell (Jon Clark)
9/10
Leslie Stephenson, June Chocheles, Dani Knapp (Jon Clark)
10/10
Piper Underwood, Yasmine Petree, Lisa Michaels, Lina Waage (Jon Clark)
The Diabetes Research Connection hosted its second annual Del Mar Dance for Diabetes Sept. 7 at the Del Mar Plaza. The event featured live music and dancing from Encore Event Entertainment, a silent auction, ocean views and a silent dance party to close the night. Prominent local restaurants provided great food for guests to enjoy at the event.
The Del Mar Dance for Diabetes raises funds to support DRC’s mission to connect donors with early-career scientists enabling them to perform peer-reviewed, novel research designed to prevent and cure type 1 diabetes (T1D), minimize its complications and improve the quality of life for those living with the disease. Visit DiabetesResearchConnection.org.
Photos by Jon Clark