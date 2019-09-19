A large crowd once again enjoyed a spectacular fashion show Sept. 12 at The Country Friends’ 2019 Art of Fashion event held in partnership with South Coast Plaza at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The runway show features the latest looks from the fall-winter collections of many top designers and luxury retailers.

The event, co-chaired by Elaine Kaminski Becerra and Erika Fetter, raises funds for numerous San Diego County charities and also honored Andrea Naversen, a veteran journalist, community leader and philanthropist.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

