Sandra Maas (emcee), Kathy Reese (Inn at RSF sales and marketing director), Jerome Strack (Inn at RSF GM), Stephanie Rogers, Kathryn Cenci, Karen Hoehn (2012 Art of Fashion chair) (Vincent Andrunas)
Jennifer Greenfield, Lee Goldberg, Lynda Kerr, Lori Walton (Vincent Andrunas)
Juliet Mitchell, Kimberly Hunt, Dana Alkasmi, Evva Fenison (Vincent Andrunas)
Leslie Stephenson, June Chocheles, Connie McNally, Dana Falk (Vincent Andrunas)
Kyle and Erika Fetter (she’s event co-chair), Alphonse and Elaine Becerra (she’s event co-chair), Suzanne Newman (CF president), Andrea Naversen Wait and Dwight Wait (she’s honorary chair), Deborah and Les Cross (Silver sponsors) (Vincent Andrunas)
Sophia Alsedak, Kristi Pieper (1997 Art of Fashion chair), Linda Swortwood, Denise Hug, Carrie Woodland, Emma Zuckerman (Vincent Andrunas)
Mia Park (former Art of Fashion chair), Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Christina Macone-Greene, Carmela Koenig (Vincent Andrunas)
Michelle Mirandon, Ingrid Fioroni, Dee Ammon, Maggie Watkins (Vincent Andrunas)
Model parade at fashion show conclusion (Vincent Andrunas)
A large crowd once again enjoyed a spectacular fashion show Sept. 12 at The Country Friends’ 2019 Art of Fashion event held in partnership with South Coast Plaza at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The runway show features the latest looks from the fall-winter collections of many top designers and luxury retailers.
The event, co-chaired by Elaine Kaminski Becerra and Erika Fetter, raises funds for numerous San Diego County charities and also honored Andrea Naversen, a veteran journalist, community leader and philanthropist.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas