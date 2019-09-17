RSF Tennis Club Family Day

1/23
Family Day event participants (No Source)
2/23
cm-cm-tennis091519-12-20190917 (No Source)
3/23
cm-cm-tennis091519-20-20190917 (No Source)
4/23
cm-cm-tennis091519-23-20190917 (No Source)
5/23
cm-cm-tennis091519-26-20190917 (No Source)
6/23
cm-cm-tennis091519-05-20190917 (No Source)
7/23
Blake Boswell, Ashley Clark (No Source)
8/23
Genta Luddy, Sabina Woodson (No Source)
9/23
Andrew on the court (No Source)
10/23
cm-cm-tennis091519-22-20190917 (No Source)
11/23
cm-cm-tennis091519-25-20190917 (No Source)
12/23
Kate Nazif, Jan Samuels (No Source)
13/23
cm-cm-tennis091519-21-20190917 (No Source)
14/23
Joey Moegling (No Source)
15/23
Raynor, Luke (No Source)
16/23
cm-cm-tennis091519-24-20190917 (No Source)
17/23
Head tennis pro Derek Miller with his sons Blake and Logan, friend/tennis student Sasha, event coordinator Birgitte Bradshaw (No Source)
18/23
Scarlet Rae was one of several musicians who entertained (No Source)
19/23
Stacey Pennington, Krista Young, Diana Clark (No Source)
20/23
Summer and Jeff Walker, with Scarlet and Lucy (No Source)
21/23
Anne Case, event coordinator Birgitte Bradshaw, Courtney LeBeau, Janet Watson (No Source)
22/23
Allison Fowler and Myles Hook, with Alexandra (No Source)
23/23
Joey and Rainer Moegling, Richard and Hiromi Clyne (No Source)
The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club hosted a fun-filled Family Day Sept. 15, which included tennis games, spike ball, Frisbee, a bounce house, prizes, great food and more. For more information, visit rsftennis.club.
Photos by McKenzie Images