RSF Tennis Club Family Day

Family Day event participants
cm-cm-tennis091519-12-20190917
cm-cm-tennis091519-20-20190917
cm-cm-tennis091519-23-20190917
cm-cm-tennis091519-26-20190917
cm-cm-tennis091519-05-20190917
Blake Boswell, Ashley Clark
Genta Luddy, Sabina Woodson
Andrew on the court
cm-cm-tennis091519-22-20190917
cm-cm-tennis091519-25-20190917
Kate Nazif, Jan Samuels
cm-cm-tennis091519-21-20190917
Joey Moegling
Raynor, Luke
cm-cm-tennis091519-24-20190917
Head tennis pro Derek Miller with his sons Blake and Logan, friend/tennis student Sasha, event coordinator Birgitte Bradshaw
Scarlet Rae was one of several musicians who entertained
Stacey Pennington, Krista Young, Diana Clark
Summer and Jeff Walker, with Scarlet and Lucy
Anne Case, event coordinator Birgitte Bradshaw, Courtney LeBeau, Janet Watson
Allison Fowler and Myles Hook, with Alexandra
Joey and Rainer Moegling, Richard and Hiromi Clyne
Sep. 17, 2019
11:53 AM
The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club hosted a fun-filled Family Day Sept. 15, which included tennis games, spike ball, Frisbee, a bounce house, prizes, great food and more. For more information, visit rsftennis.club.

Photos by McKenzie Images

