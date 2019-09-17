Community Concerts of RSF Opening Night

Opening Night of the 2019-20 Concert Season for Community Concerts of RSF Sept. 13 was a hit with operatic tenor Ben Gulley and the Timeless Trio. Last year Gulley had his season debut at New York’s Carnegie Hall, this year his debut took place with Community Concerts. Social pre-concert and intermission was party-time in the Village Church Fellowship Hall with Gulley singing in the acoustically wonderful sanctuary, opening with beautiful arias, segueing into popular tunes, and often ending with standing ovations. --Report by Gail Kendall

Photos by Jon Clark