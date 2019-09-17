Community Concerts of RSF Opening Night

1/21
The evening?s entertainment was provided by Jeremy Watson, Ben Gulley, Jake Roemer, Zach Morrow (No Source)
Paula Richter, Diane Larsen, Angela Hitch, Cyndie Corzine, Tom Corzine, Trudy Synodis (No Source)
Bill and Kris Halsey, Rosie and Steve Eckberg (No Source)
Harriet Baldwin, Jenny Garcia (No Source)
Rose Farley, Kathy Osborn (No Source)
Arnold Yalam, Bill Hinchy, Marion Hinchey, Carol Yalam (No Source)
Art and Sandy Yayanos, Sally McKenney, Mary Liu, Nick and Brett Dieterich (No Source)
Carrie Woodland, Sophia Alsadek, Kent and Laurel Lemari? (No Source)
Bob and Kathy Macon (No Source)
Bibbi Herrmann, Jenny Freeborn, Bob Herrmann (No Source)
Don Lasser, Joanne Tanimoto, Jo Ann and Bill Morrison (No Source)
Jay and Celeste English (No Source)
Donna and Phil Scott (No Source)
Lynn and Philippa Farrar, Gary Dilworth, Donna Mack (No Source)
Susie Ault, Nancy Lawton, Barbara Adams (No Source)
Don and Patty Glenn, Diane Larsen, Jan and Ken Dunford (No Source)
Joan and Bob Hegardt (No Source)
Opening Night of the 2019-20 Concert Season for Community Concerts of RSF Sept. 13 was a hit with operatic tenor Ben Gulley and the Timeless Trio. Last year Gulley had his season debut at New York’s Carnegie Hall, this year his debut took place with Community Concerts. Social pre-concert and intermission was party-time in the Village Church Fellowship Hall with Gulley singing in the acoustically wonderful sanctuary, opening with beautiful arias, segueing into popular tunes, and often ending with standing ovations. --Report by Gail Kendall
Photos by Jon Clark