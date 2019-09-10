1/6
Bill and Connie McNally, Andrea Naversen Wait (2019 Art of Fashion honoree) and Dwight Wait (No Source)
Deena Von Yokes, Christine Byrne (CF events manager), Elisabeth Pickrell (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)
Terri Chivetta, Cheri Salyers, Denisia Chatfield, Leesa Davis (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)
John and Marci Cavanaugh, Karen and Bob Hoehn (she was 2012 Art of Fashion chair) (No Source)
Ryan and Kristina McGovern (CF Spring and Fall Fling co-chair), Jen and Dr. Sal Pacella (she’s CF Spring and Fall Fling co-chair) (No Source)
Rich and Lynda Kerr, Mary Drake, Nicole Velazquez (No Source)
The Country Friends Art of Fashion Patron Party took place Sept. 5 at Mille Fleurs. The event honors sponsors and supporters of September’s Art of Fashion runway show and luncheon. The annual Country Friends Art of Fashion event is being held Sept. 12 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Presented for the 15th year in partnership with South Coast Plaza, the event features a runway fashion show, luncheon, auctions, boutique shopping and more. Proceeds benefit charities selected this year by The Country Friends. Visit thecountryfriends.org.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas