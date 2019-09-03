Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Teen Volunteers in Action SD-3 Chapter Kick-Off event

1/11
Members of the TVIA-3 seventh grade group  (No Source)
2/11
Cathy and Ryan Kanutzen  (No Source)
3/11
Marissa, Tate, and Geoff Criqui  (No Source)
4/11
Gaylin Albaugh, Fletcher Lazarus  (No Source)
5/11
Shane and Lucas Pierce  (No Source)
6/11
Jack and Phan Kaffka  (No Source)
7/11
Meghan and Liam Spieker  (No Source)
8/11
Camille and Tyler Lofaro  (No Source)
9/11
Lucas and Michelle Sit  (No Source)
10/11
TIVA-3 Kick-Off event sign-in at Canyon Crest Academy  (No Source)
11/11
TVIA-3 leadership council members Ian King, Jack Pollin, Eli Young, Jack Johns, Milan Rosenbaum, Paul De Barros, Joshua Zhang  (No Source)
Sep. 3, 2019
1:09 PM
Share

Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 3 held its first event for this year Aug. 25 at Canyon Crest Academy. TVIA is an organization of young men committed to developing community leaders through a structured program of volunteerism, philanthropy and personnel growth. More information is at www.tvia.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries
Newsletters
Get the Review in your inbox
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement