Shelter to Soldier Gala

Dog trainers Vince Martell with Lola, Julie McLaughlin with Thistle, Dustin Campbell with Keeta, Alayna DeVelasco with Seth (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
Volunteers Logan Weber, Joelle Logan, Ethan Bloem (No Source)
Kaymarie Sandoval, Amy and Matt Galusha, Vincent Petricca and Nena Villavicencio, Alli Toohey, Kolton Kozlowski (No Source)
Dennis and Donna Ferguson, Rachel and Justin Isaac of sponsor Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group (No Source)
Karen Miller with Seven, Marion Wright (No Source)
Garrett and Sasha Zink, Clay Greunke (No Source)
Sharon and Mark Sandorf (No Source)
Chuck and Deb Schiel (No Source)
Scott Garwood, Marc Longwith, Lisa Welch (No Source)
Betty McCormack, Angela Swift, Ruy and Gloria Heim (No Source)
Erin and Bradley Garner, Sean and Alison Park (No Source)
Head Dog Trainer Stephen Snyder with Bash, Founder/Training Director Graham Bloem (No Source)
Director of Veteran Services/Service Dog Recipient Vic Martin, Manager/Dog Trainer Nicky Moore (No Source)
Paul Geldbach, Carey Hultgren, Lisa and Jeff Becker, Derek and Denise Preston (No Source)
Gretchen Kelly, John Dawson (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
The 7th Annual Benefit, Be the Light: Shelter to Soldier Charity Gala was held Aug. 24 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine in San Diego.
Event festivities included beer, wine and small bites with live music by Ryan Hiller, followed by a plated dinner, live painting demonstrations by artist Amy Burkman, live auction by auctioneer Clint Bell Productions, and memorable moments with service dogs and their veteran handlers.
Event proceeds will benefit Shelter to Soldier, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and rescue organizations and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress (PTS),
