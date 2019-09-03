RSF Rotary ‘Cocktails and Canapes’

1/10
The RSF Rotary celebrated with Tatiana Novick on her birthday (No Source)
Amy Wynne, Mark Rodriguez, Lori Feghali and RSF Rotary President Eli Feghali (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
Frida H. Perez, Tatyana Jamora, Tatiana Novick, RSF Rotary President Eli Feghali, Valeria Johnson, Nour Malhis, Carrie Shen (No Source)
Patrick Galvin, Via Pratt, Mike McCarthy (No Source)
Luis Carranza, Robin Chappelow, Vearl Smith, Deanne Motsenbocker (No Source)
Jamile Palizban, Greg Grajek, Katherine Foster (No Source)
Mary Raser, Social Committee co-chair Sophia Alsadek, Katherine Foster, Social Committee co-chair Jerah Payne, Amy Wynne, Katie Hawkes, Deanne Motsenbocker (No Source)
Olé Prahm, Rita Kosztolnik, Hal Baerg, Cinda Lucas, Sparkle Stiff, Bob Stefanko (No Source)
Ron Elgart, Carrie Woodland, Social Committee co-chair Sophia Alsadek, Greg Grajek, Social Committee co-chair Jerah Payne (No Source)
Natalie Hudgens, Heather Manion, Don McVay, Sue Graham (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club held its August Social “Cocktails and Canapes” event Aug. 28 at Morgan Run Resort & Club in RSF. For more information on the RSF Rotary Club and its philanthropic work, visit www.rsfrotary.com.
Photos by McKenzie Images