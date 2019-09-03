Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

New year begins for Teen Volunteers in Action SD Chapter 1

1/12
The Leadership Council  (No Source)
2/12
Friends catching up  (No Source)
3/12
Noah, Catherine Brooks  (No Source)
4/12
Tommy, Marianne Witmeyer, Dylan, Gabrielle Oratz, Justin, Jennifer Levine, Brody  (No Source)
5/12
Nathalie Reyns, Sebo, Tristan, Steve Searcy  (No Source)
6/12
Tracy Ross, Will  (No Source)
7/12
Shane, TVIA-SD1 President Septembre Flannery, John Flannery  (No Source)
8/12
TVIA-SD1 PR and Donations Taunja Feldman, Garrett  (McKenzie Images / McKenzie Images)
9/12
Kelsey Cameron, James  (No Source)
10/12
Lesley and Bob Benton, with Tyler  (No Source)
11/12
Owen, Kathy Casey, Lukas, Etta McMahon  (No Source)
12/12
Doug Shaddle, Chris, Meredith Garcia, Dane, Michelle Trostler, Walter  (No Source)
Sep. 3, 2019
1:12 PM
Share

Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 1 held its kick-off event for this year Aug. 25 at San Dieguito Park.

At the event, TVIA-SD1 President Septembre Flannery said, “Our chapter (TVIA-SD1) is a volunteer organization focused on service to the community in need and an opportunity to cultivate the highest qualities of humanity in our teenage boys. It provides the structure and opportunity to support local philanthropies with our time and efforts. This is not a resume-building organization. This is a character-building organization. Volunteerism is the intention, commitment through action is what makes the difference.”

Every time the TVIA-SD1 chapter meets the members collect donations for select charities. The Aug. 25 donation collections were made for donation to New Haven Youth and Family Services.

Photos by McKenzie Images

Photo Galleries
Newsletters
Get the Review in your inbox
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement