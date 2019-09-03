Community joins surfers to raise funds for cancer research

The 26th annual “Surfing for a Cure” Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational took place Aug. 18 near Scripps Pier to raise research funds for the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. The event began with a surfing competition pairing teams (four surfers and a surfing legend) in a friendly contest. Afterward, a festive luau featured Polynesian dance, live music, a tropical buffet and live and silent auctions for ticketed attendees. The event has raised nearly $9 million for cancer research since it began in 1994.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas