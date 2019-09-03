Community joins surfers to raise funds for cancer research

1/9
Stephen Keane (event co-chair), Debbie Beacham (surf legend), Chuck and Nancy Peinado, Audrey Keane (No Source)
2/9
Dr. David Brenner (Vice Chancellor, UC San Diego Health Services), Patty Maysent (CEO UC San Diego Health System), Catriona Jamieson (Deputy Director, UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center), Pradeep Khosla (Chancellor, UC San Diego) (No Source)
3/9
Teress McKeown (cancer patient; event speaker), Dr. Scott and Mary Lippman (he’s Director, UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center), Haleigh Lippman, Kyle Lippman (No Source)
4/9
Valerie and Sam Armstrong (he’s event founder), Brian Druker (Rell Sunn Awardee), Tony Hunter (Rell Sunn Awardee), John Otterson (event founder) (No Source)
5/9
Bob Nahum, “Wingnut” (surf legend), James Holldak (No Source)
6/9
Fernando Aguerre, Letty Nowak (Luau event artist), Jakue Aguerre (No Source)
7/9
Harmony and Cory Reynolds (he’s previous event chair), Savanna Reynolds (No Source)
8/9
Darcy Delano Smith, Angie Preisendorfer (No Source)
9/9
John Armstrong, Myrna Naegle (No Source)
The 26th annual “Surfing for a Cure” Luau and Legends of Surfing Invitational took place Aug. 18 near Scripps Pier to raise research funds for the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. The event began with a surfing competition pairing teams (four surfers and a surfing legend) in a friendly contest. Afterward, a festive luau featured Polynesian dance, live music, a tropical buffet and live and silent auctions for ticketed attendees. The event has raised nearly $9 million for cancer research since it began in 1994.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas