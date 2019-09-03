1/16
Laura Benanti in performance (No Source)
Dr. Robert and Luisa Sanchez (he’s former Salk scientist), Roger Guillemin (former Salk president; 1977 Nobel Laureate), Claire Guillemin (No Source)
Haeyoung Tang (Salk board member), Peggy Schapiro, Judith Adler (Vincent Andrunas / Vincent Andrunas)
Nicholas McGegan, Jane and Eric Sagerman, Hyunah Yu, William Brody (Salk president emeritus) (No Source)
Irwin and Joan Jacobs, Edward and Martha Dennis (No Source)
Michael and Brigitta Best, Nancy McTigue and Gerald Joyce (he’s Salk professor) (No Source)
Gareth and Catherine Jennings, Sally Nabil Kabro (No Source)
Chad and Christy Ihrig, Rebecca and Mitch Mitchell (No Source)
Dave and Phyllis Snyder, Kristi Pieper, Jennifer and Dr. Richard Greenfield (No Source)
Michele Bernique, Tina Simner (sponsor), Junko Vajda, Kay Wren (No Source)
Symphony performing on stage, with conductor Michael Krajewski (No Source)
Dr. Jeffry and Sandra Schafer, Cheryl Mitchell, Reena and Sam Horowitz (No Source)
Tatjana Soli, Sandrine Belanger, Cheryl Dean (No Source)
Erik Matwijkow, Debbie Turner, Peter Cooper, Jeanne Jones (No Source)
Sheryl White, Iris Strauss, Karen Cohn, Lise Wolson (No Source)
Tony Award-Winner Laura Benanti to headline 24th Symphony at Salk
The Salk Institute celebrated 24 years of Symphony at Salk, its annual concert under the stars, with the sounds of Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti and the acclaimed San Diego Symphony Aug. 24.
All proceeds from the event support the Salk Institute’s wide-ranging scientific inquiries, which have yielded more than 50 years of life-changing discoveries, as well as Salk’s award-winning educational outreach program, which has helped generations of students discover their passion for research and explore careers in science. Visit www.salk.edu
Photos by Vincent Andrunas