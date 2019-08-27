Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
San Diego DA Summer Stephan receives Helen Woodward Animal Center 2019 ‘Humane Award’

District Attorney Summer Stephan addresses guests at the 2019 Humane Award luncheon  (No Source)
Stephanie Kilkenny, Dan Shea, Navjot Rai  (No Source)
HWAC CEO Mike Arms greets Liane Leist and Solo. Behind Mike is pet encounter therapy manager Robin Cohen with Balonee and Henry, and at far right is Linda Koligman with Charlie.  (No Source)
HWAC CEO Mike Arms says hello to Robin Cohen?s therapy dogs Balonee and Henry. At left are Liane Leist and Solo, and at right are Linda Koligman and Charlie.  (No Source)
Jan Savage, Traci Steckel, Mary Caraway, Stephanie Cox  (No Source)
Portia Metras, District Attorney Summer Stephan, Renee Resko (HWAC Dir of Development)  (No Source)
Toni Bevan, Gary LaPerle  (No Source)
District Attorney Summer Stephan and Helen Woodward Animal Center CEO Mike Arms.  (No Source)
Barbara Cope, Margaret Espiritu, Rita Truderung (HWAC VP of Operations)  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Liane Leist with Solo, pet encounter therapy manager Robin Cohen with Balonee and Henry, Linda Koligman with Charlie  (No Source)
Carrington Kingsley, Carolyn Russo, Mary Cuzens, Traci Steckel  (No Source)
Stephanie Kilkenny, DA Summer Stephan, HWAC CEO Mike Arms, Navjot Rai  (No Source)
District Attorney Summer Stephan and Helen Woodward Animal Center CEO Mike Arms.  (No Source)
The 2019 Humane Award from Helen Woodward Animal Center was presented to District Attorney Summer Stephan.  (No Source)
Keith and Nanette Luker  (No Source)
Linda and Glen Frieberg  (No Source)
Katherine and Mark Winkler  (No Source)
Toni Nickell, Candace Kohl  (No Source)
Aug. 27, 2019
12:08 PM
Helen Woodward Animal Center presented San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan with the 2019 “Humane Award” Aug. 24 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club.

Most notable for the work she has done to protect children and families, Stephan has devoted her life to providing justice to the voiceless and most vulnerable. As a prosecutor for nearly 30 years and a national leader in the fight against human trafficking, Stephan rose through the ranks to become Chief of the DA’s North County Branch, Chief of the Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking Division and Chief Deputy District Attorney. In 2018, the voters elected Stephan as San Diego County District Attorney.

In May 2018, Stephan launched the DA’s office’s first-ever Animal Cruelty Prosecution Unit, which provides prosecutorial consistency countywide, investigative support and dedicated expertise for animal abuse cases.

The Humane Award is presented annually by Helen Woodward Animal Center President and CEO Mike Arms, to a person or entity that has made a significant positive impact on the animal welfare world – devoting time, energy, and resources to improving the quality of life for orphaned animals. Past recipients include Bo Derek, Carrie Ann Inaba, Kristen Bell, Diane Keaton, Betty White, Jackson Galaxy, Tippi Hedren, and Linda Blair. Visit animalcenter.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

