Rowe Welcome Kinder Party

The RSF Education Foundation hosted its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Welcome Kinder Party recently for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school. The photos on this page were taken at the Kinder Party held Aug. 22 at the school playground. Kindergarten families were able to meet their teachers at the event.

Photos by Jon Clark

