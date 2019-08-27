Rowe Welcome Kinder Party

1/18
Raquel and Olivia Chaitas (No Source)
Hudson and Lauren Hill (No Source)
Nicole and Parker Rose Gleeson (No Source)
Anatam Kaur, Taj Sahota (No Source)
Lauren and Hudson Hill (No Source)
Kevin, Spencer, and Karen Wheeler (No Source)
Anatam Kaur, Taj Sahota (No Source)
Brooke and Todd Bennett (No Source)
Mike, Holden, and Nadalle Kijewski with Tai and Ben Chiarelli (No Source)
The Juneau family: Nicole, Graham, Andrew, Colette (No Source)
Superintendent Donna Tripi with Brent, Nicole, and Parker Rose Gleeson (No Source)
Welcome Kindergarten Party at R Roger Rowe School 2019 (No Source)
Mike, Holden, and Nadalle Kijewski with Tai and Ben Chiarelli (No Source)
Ann McGovern, Macie Crank (No Source)
Nadelle Kijewski and David Burnell with school board member Kali Kim (No Source)
School board member Jee Manghani with Raquel and Olivia Chaitas (No Source)
Teacher Erin Dunigan with Daisy, Stephanie, and Savannah Alexander (No Source)
Teacher Christy Walter with Sattish Singh and Christopher Haradon (No Source)
The RSF Education Foundation hosted its annual Newcomers’ Welcome Pool Parties and Welcome Kinder Party recently for new families to the Rancho Santa Fe School District. These parties are an opportunity to meet others and make new friends prior to the first day of school. The photos on this page were taken at the Kinder Party held Aug. 22 at the school playground. Kindergarten families were able to meet their teachers at the event.
Photos by Jon Clark