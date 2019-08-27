Padres Pedal the Cause Kick-Off Party

Padres Pedal the Cause hosted a “ride.spin. walk. cure.” event Aug. 22 at the home of Haleh and Massih Tayebi in Rancho Santa Fe. The event kicked off Padres Pedal ’19 and event attendees had the opportunity to learn more about the important cancer research that Padres Pedal the Cause funds in San Diego.

A personal cancer story was shared at the event by Pedal advocate Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences, and global innovator. Her oncologist, Dr. Rebecca Shatsky, a nationally-recognized UCSD breast cancer oncologist and Pedal-funded researcher, also shared her insights.

The event included an exclusive trunk show from LA jewelry designer Zofia Day with proceeds going to local cancer research.

Photos by Jon Clark