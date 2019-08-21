Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito presented the 7th Annual Youth of the Year Celebration, Summer Delight, Aug. 17 at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Seaside Cabana. This year’s celebration was held during the 2019 Pacific Classic. The event included horse racing, auctions, a gourmet dinner, themed entertainment, music and dancing with The Mar Dels, and the announcement of the 2019 Youth of the Year Award winner. Proceeds from this event provide funding for positive activities and allow children in the community to learn and grow in a safe, nurturing environment. The Youth of the Year winner is chosen from individuals that attend one of the seven locations within Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito and/or participate in one of the seven specialty programs. Last year’s fundraiser netted over $150,000.

For more information, visit bgcSanDieguito.org.

Photos by McKenzie Images

