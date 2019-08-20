A large number of ocean lovers gathered for this year’s Iron Mike Festival, a community fundraiser on Aug. 18 at Fletcher Cove Park in Solana Beach. The day was presented by surfboard recycling company Rerip, the City of Solana Beach and the Solana Beach Lifeguard Association. Activities included a 5-mile paddle race (SUP or prone), a youth surf contest, water contests, a morning beach clean-up, a board swap, a silent auction and raffle, vendor booths, music, art, The Lost Abbey beer garden and more.

Proceeds from the event benefit scholarships designated for outdoor, life-saving endeavors which help celebrate and honor Mike McKay--the young lifeguard who passed away in a tragic ski accident. For more information, visit www.rerip.org.

Photos by Jon Clark