Operation Game On! 2019 at Fairbanks Ranch Golf Club (No Source)
Brad Skall, Rob Ortenzo, Carlos Hanessian, Frank Finach (No Source)
Joe Wagstaff, Phil Hamilton, Dan Beintema, Mac McLaughlin (No Source)
Mike Steelman, Ron Wangerin, Chris Young, Alex Drecksel (No Source)
Todd Nelson, Miles Pelky, Mitchell Bailey, Scott Lesniak (No Source)
Chris Young, Alex Drecksel, Mike Steelman, and Ron Wangerin play at Operation Game On (No Source)
Chris Wells gets ready to blast a ball over the water hazard (No Source)
The band at the 1st hole featured: Miles Pelky, Al Mora, Russ T. Nailz, Doug Allen (No Source)
Jeff Reed tries his hand at corn hole (No Source)
Brian Roth, Al Turner, Matt Clay, Taylor and Chris Lesson (No Source)
The Operation Game On Dive Bar and band sponsored by the 067 Eatery (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Scott Ahern, Paul Drolson, OGO founder Tony Perez, Chris Beard, Gerry Monkhouse, David Merrill (No Source)
Chris Rodriguez, OGO founder Tony Perez, Mike Perez (No Source)
Zach Moore, Jeff Reed, Jesse Tovar, Jim Ratzer (No Source)
Operation Game On! 2019 (No Source)
Corinne Youngholm, Lindsey Ebert (No Source)
The 12th annual Operation Game On Golf Classic took place Aug.12 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. In addition to the golf tournament, the event featured great food, beverages, music by the by the Original Dive Bar Band led by Doug Allen of the Mar Dels, an Opening Ceremony, Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, and a special tribute to the country’s fallen heroes. The event also included a dinner/awards banquet with comedian and MC Russ T Nailz.
Operation Game On helps rebuild the lives of combat-injured troops and families through the game of golf. Visit operationgameon.org.
Photos by Jon Clark