The 12th annual Operation Game On Golf Classic took place Aug.12 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. In addition to the golf tournament, the event featured great food, beverages, music by the by the Original Dive Bar Band led by Doug Allen of the Mar Dels, an Opening Ceremony, Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, and a special tribute to the country’s fallen heroes. The event also included a dinner/awards banquet with comedian and MC Russ T Nailz.

Operation Game On helps rebuild the lives of combat-injured troops and families through the game of golf. Visit operationgameon.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

