Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe holds Volunteer Appreciation event

The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe held its annual Volunteer Appreciation event Aug. 8, which included a presentation to Bob and Cheryl Rohde who were recognized as “Volunteers of the Year.” The event also recognized RSF Book Cellar volunteers. The RSF Book Cellar is the used bookstore below the library.

All proceeds from the sale of the Book Cellar, which is staffed and managed by volunteers, benefit the Library Guild, which supports the RSF Library.

Photos by Jon Clark

