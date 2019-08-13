The 42nd Haute with Heart Fashion Show took place Aug. 10 at Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Downtown.

The show highlights professional models and the community of St. Madeleine’s dressed in the latest fashions on the runway. The event also features boutique shopping, live and silent auctions, opportunity drawings, and a performance from the Center’s students.

Proceeds raised at the Haute with Heart Fashion Show benefit the unique programs St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center offers to over 400 adults with developmental disabilities (such as autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy). Visit stmsc.org for more information.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

