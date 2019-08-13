2019’s Jewel Ball is a ‘Wonderland’

1/14
Michael and Cathy Maywood (Jewel Ball co-chair), Robert and Shay Stephens (Jewel Ball co-chair), Leandro and Nicole Velazquez (Jewel Ball chair), Las Patronas president Michelle Wiseman and Joe Wiseman (Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
A ‘Wonderland’-themed table setting ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
SHOWDANCE performers on stage ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
Chris and Eloisa Haudenschild, Mary Keough Lyman, Mike Keefe ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
Rich and Lindsey Heinrich, Kathliene Sundt, Tammy Holyfield ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
Bob and Donna Allan, Dianne Bashor, Debbie Smith, Mary and Pete Dawkins ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
Geoff Weathersby, Leslie Myers, Lyn and Stephen Krant ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
Michelle Lanuti, Michelle Kearney, Stephanie LaBrucherie, Karly Cole ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
Josh Stevens, Lisa Hersman, Jessica Schuster, John Rogers, Mia and Joe Kelly ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
Robert and Jena Joyce, Jennifer and Richard Greenfield ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
‘Flying’ decks of cards on the bridge over the pool ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
Matt Cook, Jennifer Betyar, Lisa Betyar and Karl Walter ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
Reid Abrams and Micki Olin, Mitch and Rebecca Mitchell, Caroline and Nicolas Nierenberg ( Photo by Vincent Andrunas )
The Clock Bar(Photo by Vincent Andrunas)
The 73rd annual Las Patronas Jewel Ball, “Wonderland,” took place Aug. 3 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. Funds from the star-studded gala will be used for grants to San Diego-based charities.