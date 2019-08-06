Caddyhack Golf Festival benefits Boys to Men Mentoring Network

The Caddyhack Golf Festival, a “Caddyshack”-themed charity golf tournament returned to the Morgan Run Club & Resort Aug. 5, engaging golfers in a wacky, fun and nostalgia-filled event to raise money for the Boys to Men Mentoring Network. The San Diego-based nonprofit provides weekly group mentoring to hundreds of fatherless and at-risk teenage boys.

For more information, visit boystomen.org. Photos by Jon Clark