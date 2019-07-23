“Hats, Heels & Hooves: The Ultimate Opening Day After-Party” took place on Opening Day of Del Mar’s racing season, July 17, at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Proceeds from the evening benefit After the Finish Line (afterthefinishline.org), which provides a safe haven for retired thoroughbred horses. The event featured great food, entertainment, creative hats and more.

Photos by Mckenzie Images