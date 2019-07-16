Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
RSF Tennis Club Pro Am Reception

Bianca Juarez, Rick Carpenter, Jack Popoff  (No Source)
Opening reception for the RSF Tennis Club Pro-Am Tournament  (No Source)
Mason Fuller, Mary Gaylord  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Sally Wright, Paul LeBeau, James Conda, Anne Case  (No Source)
Gregg Sadowsky, Mo Hermann, Geoff Morris  (No Source)
Birgitte Bradshaw, Gene Carswell, Jeff Stafford, Robin Hubbard  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
Tasia Blazevich, Adria Sheth, Mike Brown  (No Source)
Bill and Ellen Porter, Jack Popoff  (No Source)
Todd Vitale, Allie DeNike, Robin Hubbard  (No Source)
Event coordinator Birgitte Bradshaw, RSF Tennis Club president Courtney LeBeau  (No Source)
Evon Werner, Barbara McClanahan  (No Source)
Herb and Joan Holmquist, George Jackson  (No Source)
Pat and Kim Dougherty, Terry McClanahan  (No Source)
Raul de la Torre, Gabrielle Dubick  (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
The RSF Tennis Club held its Pro Am event (World Team Tennis format) July 12-13.

The event featured a reception July 12 and a tournament July 13. Food and beverages were included at the events on both days. Photos on this page were taken at the July 12 reception.

Photos by Jon Clark

