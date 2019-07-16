RSF Tennis Club Pro Am Reception

1/19
Bianca Juarez, Rick Carpenter, Jack Popoff (No Source)
2/19
Opening reception for the RSF Tennis Club Pro-Am Tournament (No Source)
3/19
Mason Fuller, Mary Gaylord (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
4/19
Sally Wright, Paul LeBeau, James Conda, Anne Case (No Source)
5/19
Gregg Sadowsky, Mo Hermann, Geoff Morris (No Source)
6/19
Birgitte Bradshaw, Gene Carswell, Jeff Stafford, Robin Hubbard (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
7/19
Sally Wright, Paul LeBeau, James Conda, Anne Case (No Source)
8/19
Tasia Blazevich, Adria Sheth, Mike Brown (No Source)
9/19
Bill and Ellen Porter, Jack Popoff (No Source)
10/19
Todd Vitale, Allie DeNike, Robin Hubbard (No Source)
11/19
Event coordinator Birgitte Bradshaw, RSF Tennis Club president Courtney LeBeau (No Source)
12/19
Event coordinator Birgitte Bradshaw, RSF Tennis Club president Courtney LeBeau (No Source)
13/19
Gregg Sadowsky, Mo Hermann, Geoff Morris (No Source)
14/19
Evon Werner, Barbara McClanahan (No Source)
15/19
Herb and Joan Holmquist, George Jackson (No Source)
16/19
Evon Werner, Barbara McClanahan (No Source)
17/19
Pat and Kim Dougherty, Terry McClanahan (No Source)
18/19
Raul de la Torre, Gabrielle Dubick (Jon Clark / Jon Clark)
19/19
Tasia Blazevich, Adria Sheth, Mike Brown (No Source)
The RSF Tennis Club held its Pro Am event (World Team Tennis format) July 12-13.
The event featured a reception July 12 and a tournament July 13. Food and beverages were included at the events on both days. Photos on this page were taken at the July 12 reception.
Photos by Jon Clark